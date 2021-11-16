Mt Lyford, North Canterbury fire contained with crews and helicopters despite high winds

Helicopters had been called in to fight the fire from the air. Photo / George Heard

A large fire that took over a forestry in North Canterbury has been contained.

Five fire crews and two helicopters have been working to put out a massive blaze at Doone Station near Mt Lyford.

The fire had started in an area of slash, debris left over from logging operations.

It had earlier reached 500m x 500m and was threatening a woolshed and a stand of manuka.

The blaze at Doone Station near Mount Lyford took hold earlier today. Photo / George Heard

High winds had been causing a significant challenge for crews.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said one helicopter will remain on site this afternoon to help dampen down hotspots.

Fire crews on the ground. Photo / George Heard

He said the fire is a reminder for rural property owners to check previous burn offs, in case they flare up in the wind.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, firefighters are on standby with the strong winds forecast to blow across Canterbury

Fire trucks were also called to a vegetation fire in a median strip near Christchurch Airport.