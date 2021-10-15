Lower Hutt blaze: Police making inquiries of person pulled from Naenae house fire by neighbour

The scene of a house fire in Anson Grove, Naenae, in Lower Hutt today. Photo / Supplied

A house fire in Lower Hutt has left one person with serious burns to their hands and feet after a neighbour pulled them from the property.

Emergency Services responded to reports of a house fire in Anson Grove in the suburb of Naenae at 4.40pm today.

A witness at the scene said there were eight police cars, two ambulances and two fire trucks in attendance.

Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital with injuries and they were currently making inquiries of that person as to the cause of the blaze.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Mike Wanoa said they also had a fire investigator on the scene who was trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

The witness at the scene said police detectives had also showed up in Anson Grove and were asking questions of neighbours.