Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to the media today with an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday 24 May.

26 May, 2022

The police are holding a press conference this afternoon to give the latest on the death of a man at an Auckland walkway.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to the media at 2.30pm at the Mt Roskill Police Station.

Two days ago a man's body was found on the Roy Clements Treeway, a popular walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar School that connects Alberton Ave and St Lukes shopping centre

Police were earlier treating his death as "unexplained".

Yesterday forensic specialists scoured the area where the body was found.

Just eight months ago a different walkway in the suburb was also the scene of an unexplained death, later found to be a homicide.

Mt Albert woman Lena Zhang Harrap, who had Down syndrome, vanished in September while out walking in the neighbourhood.

The 27-year-old's body was later found on a bush-lined walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive on Mt Albert Domain.

Following an investigation by police including examination of CCTV footage and interviews with other walkers, a 31-year-old man was charged with sexually violating and murdering Zhang Harrap.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is due to be tried in November this year.

Police stand guard at the entrance to a popular Mt Albert walkway where the body of a man was found on Tuesday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On Tuesday night the popular walkway was secured off from the public with a scene guard in place.

Police said the man had been identified and family advised of his death.

Police yesterday appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Roy Clements Treeway from late afternoon through to 7pm to contact them.