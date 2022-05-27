Detective Inspector Chris Barry gives an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday, May 24. Video / NZ Herald

The young man stabbed to death on an Auckland walkway by a dangerous suspect who remains at large was a much-loved volunteer firefighter, the Herald understands.

A woman who spoke on behalf of his parents said the family were experiencing a level of trauma "beyond description" after their son's killing.

His body was found on the Roy Clements Treeway, a popular walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar in suburban Auckland, on Tuesday.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry holds a picture of Mt Albert homicide suspect Christian Eteuati.

Police have yet to release the name of the man, who was in his early 20s. The Herald has chosen not to name him because one family member is yet to be informed.

Yesterday afternoon, Detective Inspector Chris Barry named Christian Eteuati as a person of interest in the case.

He was described as extremely dangerous and the public should not approach him, Barry said.

Police confirmed tonight that a warrant has now been issued for Eteuati's arrest for a charge of murder.

"Police continue to advise the public that Eteuati is considered extremely dangerous and he should not be approached," Barry told the Herald.

"Please call 111 immediately if you sight Eteuati."

At the victim's family home in a small community on the outskirts of Auckland, friends and whānau were gathering earlier today to support his shocked parents, as police continued to hunt for their son's killer.

Police at the cordon of an unexplained death after a man's body was found two days earlier on the Roy Clements Treeway. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A woman at the property said there was still one more family member who needed to be told of the death.

The distraught family were requesting privacy, the woman said.

"They need their privacy right now," she said.

"The trauma is beyond description."

The family are long-standing residents of their community.

The victim was a member of the volunteer rural fire brigade in the small settlement, it is understood.

Flowers lay outside the fire station on Friday.

The brigade chief said he had been asked by the family to respect their privacy and not to comment.

Eteuati, 22, has links to the Sandringham and West Auckland areas, Barry said.

Investigators believe the victim was not known to his killer, and they do not think robbery was a motive.

While Auckland has been rocked by a series of gang-related shootings this week, Barry said there was no indication the killing was related to organised crime.

The crime scene is next to Mt Albert Grammar School and near several other schools but police say he was found by an adult passerby.

CCTV footage of Christian Eteuati released by police.

"We believe the victim was walking along the pathway and was on his way home," Barry said.

He was located up the pathway, close to the boardwalk.

Police appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

"There would have been other people around ... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

They are also seeking CCTV and dashcam footage which may be of interest.

A wide cordon remains in place around the crime scene, and police guards are stationed at multiple entrances.

Albert-Eden local board chairwoman Margi Watson said the community was reeling from the incident.

"It's a significant and sad event for the wider Mt Albert, Sandringham, St Lukes community ... it should never have happened and that's what's incredibly sad, someone's lost their life.

"My thoughts are with the victim and his family and friends. The fact the police have now made an announcement over a person of interest is a big step. I would hope that our community take notice of what the police have said about not approaching, but if they have information, they share it.

She encouraged local people to keep safe.

"Just looking out for each other and reporting anything directly to the police that might assist is so important but they should never put themselves at risk. My thoughts are with all of them."

Police say any information that may assist with the investigation can be reported by calling 105 and quoting file number 220524/8192, or Operation Volans. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.