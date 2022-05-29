Detective Inspector Chris Barry gives an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday, May 24. Video / NZ Herald

The man charged with the Mt Albert walkway murder of 25-year-old Tom Coombes will not appear in court today due to ill health.

The man, 22, was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with murder.

He was scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court this morning.

However the man's lawyer, Raewyn McCausland​, told the court that the accused was "acutely unwell" and could not appear. She asked for the man's attendance to be excused today and for him to be remanded without plea.

The accused was being treated and assessed at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility in Auckland, McCausland said.

The man was remanded without plea and granted interim name suppression by Judge Nevin Dawson until his next scheduled appearance in the High Court in June.

Coombes died on Tuesday evening on the Roy Clements Treeway, close to Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland.

In a statement from his family yesterday afternoon, Coombes' family said the 25-year-old was living a "happy and beautiful life" before it was cruelly cut short.

And it has been revealed that he did not die alone. A man who found the dying 25-year-old held his hand as he lay bleeding after being stabbed on the Mt Albert walkway.

Coombes had been walking home from university, where he was studying photography - "following his passion after becoming a qualified builder".

"Tom was living a happy and beautiful life," the statement said.

"He was a keen sportsman, with a genuine interest in and love for his family and many friends.

"His life was taken from him, and from all of us who love him, in a cruel act of violence."

Tom Coombes had been walking home from university, where he was studying photography, before he was killed. Photo / Supplied

The family hoped the statement might help people track Coombes' movements on Tuesday evening. Anyone with any information should pass it on to police, they said.

Coombes' mother Rowena told Stuff her son had been full of compassion for others.

She wanted people to focus on the outpouring of love that had been shown since his death.

"He had so many friends, no one had a bad word to say about him," she said.

"We're heartbroken. Tom was the best of us."

The former Massey High School student had lived at Bethells Beach.

He was also a volunteer firefighter for the seaside community.

The keen surfer had discovered a passion for street photography and been training to become a professional, Rowena told Stuff.

"He was the happiest he's ever been."

Detective Inspector Chris Barry spoke to media late last week regarding the investigation into Coombes' death. Photo / Jed Bradley

The young man was farewelled by friends during a paddle-out at Bethells Beach this morning.

"We've heard some really wonderful stories about our son. We know how wonderful he is already but the fact that so many other people had a genuine love for him ... He's a real loss to the world."

Rowena said the family took comfort in learning her son was not alone when he died.

"The man who found him had the courage to hold his hand for us."

The local community will come together this week to celebrate his life.

A service will be held, followed by time to share and enjoy people's memories of Coombes.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry announced on Wednesday a homicide inquiry had been launched after Coombes' body was found in the Mt Albert walkway.

Police were notified about 6.55pm on Tuesday and believed the crime had been committed shortly prior.

At a press conference on Thursday, Barry told reporters it was believed the man had been walking along the pathway and was on his way home.

"There would have been other people around .. our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

The inspector said police had been in contact with Coombes' family, who were "understandably devastated".

Any information or relevant details that may assist police with the investigation

can be passed on by calling 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or

Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.