Tom Coombes' life was taken from him in a "cruel act of violence", a statement from his family says. Photo / Supplied

Tom Coombes was living a "happy and beautiful life" before it was cruelly cut this week, his family says.

Coombes, 25, was found dead on Tuesday evening on the Roy Clements Treeway, close to Mt Albert Grammar in Auckland.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with murder.

In a statement this afternoon, Coombes' family said he had been walking home from university, where he was studying photography - "following his passion after becoming a qualified builder".

"Tom was living a happy and beautiful life," the statement said.



"He was a keen sportsman, with a genuine interest in and love for his family and many friends.



"His life was taken from him, and from all of us who love him, in a cruel act of violence."

The family hoped the statement might help people track Coombes' movements on Tuesday evening. Anyone with any information should pass it on to police, they said.

The 25-year-old is a former Massey High School student who had lived at Bethells Beach.

Tom Coombes was studying photography and had just qualified as a builder. Photo / Supplied

He was also a volunteer firefighter for the seaside community.

Tributes have been posted online for the young man who was believed to have been a keen surfer and mountain biker.

The local community will come together next week to celebrate his life.

A service will be held, followed by time to share and enjoy people's memories of Coombes.

Detective inspector Chris Barry announced on Wednesday a homicide inquiry had been launched after Coombes' body was found in a Mt Albert walkway.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry speaks to media at the Roy Clements Treeway near where Tom Coombes was found dead. Photo / NZME

Police were notified about 6.55pm on Tuesday and believed the crime had been committed shortly prior.

At a press conference on Thursday, Barry told reporters it was believed the man had been walking along the pathway and was on his way home.

"There would have been other people around ... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

The inspector said police had been in contact with Coombes' family who were "understandably devastated".

Any information or relevant details that may assist police with the investigation

can be passed on by calling 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or

Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.