The alarm was raised just before 8.30am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a fire in a central Auckland apartment this morning,

St John Ambulance could not immediately be reached, but 1 News reported two injured people had been taken to Auckland City Hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

Six fire crews and a support vehicle were sent to the apartment fire in the Auckland suburb of Parnell. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters were called to Ngaoho Place in Parnell at 8.28am, arriving six minutes later to find the ground floor of the three-storey apartment on fire, Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Jordan Barnett said.

They had received multiple calls about the incident, and sent six fire engine crews and a support vehicle, Barnett said.

Crews did not need to rescue the injured pair.

He was unsure how they had escaped the fire.