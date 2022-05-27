An armed police officer at the scene of a gang-related shooting incident in Massey, Auckland, early Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An armed police officer at the scene of a gang-related shooting incident in Massey, Auckland, early Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Seven people have been arrested and firearms and ammunition recovered as police investigate a gang feud which sparked a series of terrifying shooting incidents in Auckland this week.

Ten charges had been laid against seven people relating to firearms, drugs and bail offences, Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers said.

As a result of ongoing search warrants, police had also recovered four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition, Rogers said.

Operation Dairylands, aimed at investigating, disrupting and holding to account gang activity, comes after tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs spilled into Auckland suburbs.

Police attended at least a dozen incidents this week involving firearms.

Homes across southern and western Auckland were left peppered with bullet holes as a series of tit-for-tat drive-by shootings ramped up. In one incident, at least 44 shots were allegedly fired at a house.

The public could expect enforcement action to continue, Rogers said.

"The gang members involved in this violence continue to show a blatant disregard for the safety of people going about their lawful business.

"Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days."

• Anyone with information about others illegally in possession of firearms should contact police by calling 105, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.