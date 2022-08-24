Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe is set to be elected as Parliament's new Speaker today and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party will support the election and not put up anyone up to stand against him.

Rurawhe, a Labour MP, will be nominated by the Government as the new speaker in Parliament at 2pm after outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard's resignation from the role takes effect at 1.45pm.

Rurawhe was deputy Speaker and will be the second Māori to be Speaker – the first was the late Sir Peter Tapsell who held the role between 1993 and 1996 under Jim Bolger's National Government.

Mallard will stay on as a backbench MP before leaving in October to prepare for his new role as New Zealand's ambassador to Ireland.

Rurawhe, who - along with whānau and friends - was welcomed inside Parliament with a pōwhiri this morning, said it had been "a bit overwhelming but a real honour" to become the Speaker after serving as assistant and deputy over the last five years.

Speaker-to-be Adrian Rurawhe leading friends and whānau into the Banquet Hall during his pōwhiri at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His top priority, he said, would be to continue Parliament's "family-friendly environment" as well as enabling robust interrogation of the Government.

"I am absolutely committed to providing every opportunity for the Opposition and the House as a whole to hold the Government to account and for the Government to be accountable."

Asked how he would differ from Mallard, Rurawhe said his approach would be informed by his past experiences.

"I'll bring my life story with me, my way of doing things, my experiences which include being a chair of my iwi for 10 years, which is a challenge in itself and I learned a lot of skills."

He noted it was possible he would allow a more free-flowing debate in the House than it had been under his predecessor.

"I think that could happen but it needs to happen in a way that still maintains the rights and privileges of the House, it can't be just a free-for-all for its own sake."

The election of the Speaker will include brief addresses by Rurawhe and party leaders before Rurawhe heads to Government House to be formally sworn in by the Governor General.

It is an informal convention for a newly elected Speaker to feign an unwillingness to do the job, and pretend to resist when the Government whips escort them to the Speaker's chair, although Mallard did not follow that tradition himself.

It dates back to the times the Speaker reported the views of Parliament to the monarch in the United Kingdom – and risked punishment if the monarch was displeased.

Luxon said he welcomed Rurawhe to the role.

"I think he's got good characteristics of good leaders that I see. One is he carries himself with personal humility and low ego, but has massive determination to make sure Parliament and democracy functions really well.

"So we are looking forward to the change and are hopeful he will do a very good job."

Speaker Trevor Mallard, seen here during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said Mallard had a mixed record as Speaker – he said Mallard was welcoming and supportive of new MPs and had made Parliament more family-friendly.

"But the National Party has had serious concerns, we've had two motions of no confidence and I think he's been quite uneven. I think even if I go back and look at the debates of past years, the life has been taken out of the place so I hope we get a bit more free flow in debate going forward.

That's why I think we are really looking forward to Adrian taking over as Speaker."

He pointed to Mallard ejecting or punishing MPs for laughing or interjecting, saying it had lost the life of the debates.

Mallard has had a chequered relationship with the National Party in his role as Speaker since 2017, including several efforts to mount motions of no confidence in him. National has frequently accused Mallard of bias in his decisions and reining in the debate too much.

National has objected to Mallard's false claim that a Parliamentary staffer was involved in rape after an inquiry into Parliament's workplace culture, and his handling of the Parliamentary protests in February and March – including using music and water sprinklers to try to drive the protesters out.