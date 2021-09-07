Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mount Maunganui: Sea bird deaths see wildlife trust call for action on killer pet cats

4 minutes to read
Footage from a trail camera showing a cat taking a diving petrel. Photo / supplied

Footage from a trail camera showing a cat taking a diving petrel. Photo / supplied

Megan Wilson
By:

Multimedia journalist

Bodies of sea birds are "piling up" in Mount Maunganui due to domestic cats hunting them.

The Western Bay Wildlife Trust is urging cat owners to keep their felines inside at night as the trust

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.