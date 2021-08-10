Environment Court rules Mōtītī reefs in need of protection

Three protection areas have been established around Mōtītī Island. Photo / File

No one will be allowed to take any kind of marine life from three reef areas surrounding Mōtītī Island from tomorrow onwards.

This follows a decision made by the Environment Court that has ruled the area's biodiversity and cultural value to be special and in need of protection.

The protected areas around the island will be in place from August 11 and are the first of their kind for the Bay of Plenty. The case was before the court for six years.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council services general manager Sarah Omundsen said the process had been "unusual" because it didn't provide an opportunity for feedback from tangata whenua or the public.

"Regardless of how we got here, we now have an opportunity to hit pause and take some time to understand these important places.

"Overall, relatively little is known about New Zealand's marine species. What we do know is that our oceans are under pressure and that there has been a decline in biodiversity and habitat because of human activity.

"Our team is well equipped to get the job done and is ready to go. We'll be out on the water with a focus on making some people understand the rules and why they are in place."

Since announcing the decision's start date the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has been working with dive clubs to find a way to safely allow anchoring in the area.

"Anchoring risks damaging the vulnerable plants and animals the rules have been introduced to protect," Omundsen said.

"Together we've come up with some guidelines on how people can safely anchor at the reefs without causing damage."

Omundsen said guidelines were now available on the Regulatory Service's website.

"We know many are concerned about the fishing pressure this will put on Mōtītī Island, and we'll be working with the Te Patuwai Tribal Committee and Mōtītī landowners to monitor that."

Te Patuwai Tribal Committee member Eunice Evans said Te Patuwai, tangata whenua and tangata moana are working with the regional council to ensure that the hapū is involved with monitoring and decision processes related to Mōtīti Island and its surrounding waters.

"Te Patuwai hold the Kaitiakitanga of Mōtītī and acknowledges Te whenua Te Tauwhao and Mōtītī landowners," Evans said.