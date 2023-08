Police at the scene of the incident on Hewletts Rd on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

The girl who died in a train incident in Mount Maunganui on Monday was Jorga-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.

Police published her name this evening.

She died after being struck by a freight train while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.

The incident happened at the Hewletts Rd rail crossing at about 2.55pm.

Police have referred Jorga-Ray’s death to the coroner.

KiwiRail is also investigating the incident.