A police staff member at the Hewletts Rd railway crossing on Tuesday where a young student died the day prior. Photo / Alex Cairns

A rail union representative says the crossing where an intermediate student biking home was struck and killed by a train on Monday “doesn’t seem to have a hell of a lot of protection”.

KiwiRail is investigating the incident but says the road crossing, which was next to the pedestrian crossing, had barrier arms, warning lights and bells.

The incident happened on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui about 2.55pm on Monday. Police have referred the death to the coroner and on Tuesday appealed for witnesses who saw the incident or a young person biking nearby immediately prior.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson confirmed one of its students had been killed while biking home from school.

Nelson said the school community was grieving a “delightful, happy” member of its family and students and staff were being supported as they processed the news.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Todd Valster told the Bay of Plenty Times he had spoken with the train engineer involved, who was being “fully supported” by KiwiRail.

The company also had a buddy system with people trained to support others in these situations.

“It certainly is tragic for everyone involved. It’s tragic for the railway staff involved and it’s tragic for the family.”

He raised concerns about the Hewletts Rd crossing.

In his view: “That crossing doesn’t seem to have a hell of a lot of protection on it in regard to warnings … it’s just a footpath.”

“It’s not good at all,” he said.

He said other crossings had “a lot more infrastructure to prevent this”, even if it was just a frame where people had to look both ways before crossing.

He acknowledged that the bells and barriers would have been down yesterday on the road, which was right beside the footpath.

Valster said there were “many” unprotected crossings throughout New Zealand.

“At some stage, there should be some assessment into whether some more infrastructure should be put in place.”

He said this could be more bells and gates that closed for pedestrians so people could not walk across.

He said people needed to always remain vigilant around trains.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said all aspects of the incident would be “fully investigated” and it was not appropriate to comment further while that investigation was under way.

“However, the road crossing, which is right next to the pedestrian crossing, has barrier arms, warning lights and bells,” he said.

He said the freight train’s locomotive engineer had been offered counselling and support, including time off work.

“These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected,” Sivapakkiam said.

Tauranga City Council infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said the tragedy had been referred to the coroner and the council would support the investigation.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

He directed further questions to KiwiRail, the police or the coroner’s office.

School grieves death of student

Nelson earlier told the Bay of Plenty Times the student was a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.

“They had a life ahead of them, and that’s tragically been cut short.”

She said other information about the child was for the family to make public.

“As a school, we’re devastated to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.

“At this stage, our main role is to wrap around our students and staff as they’re processing the loss of a friend and student.”

She said no other students witnessed the tragedy.

Nelson said the Ministry of Education trauma and support team was at the school, and the school was following the guidance to support students and staff.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, Nelson said teachers had told their classes about the tragic death and those classmates who knew the student were being particularly supported by the trauma team and the school’s counsellor, mentors and leadership team.

“Whānau 20 are doing a wonderful job; sharing their memories, writing messages to the family and expressing their emotions. There is plenty of support available to them,” she said.

Families of students who lost their classmate had been contacted by one of the school’s deputy principals.

The school had been “inundated with messages of love and support from all across Tauranga Moana and particularly from our Mount Maunganui community”.

“The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy and our hearts and love go out to the family affected by this loss.

“In the coming days, we will wrap around the whānau and walk with them as they grieve.”





She said the student went to Omanu School for their primary years and had whānau at Mount Maunganui College.

“Our whole community will feel this loss deeply and I feel grateful that we are such a close-knit community that supports each other so well in times of need.

“In awful times, the human spirit prevails and I have been incredibly proud of our staff and how well they have supported our students.”

She said she would let the school community know in the coming days how it could support the family.

Nelson urged parents to let the teachers know if their child was struggling with the news. Expert help would be available to any students who needed it.

Comments of support quickly flooded the post.

“My heart is shattered for this young person’s family. Love to the school and friends while they navigate how to get through this,” one said.

Another said: “Absolutely heartbroken for the family, all our kids and teachers at Mount Intermediate. Thinking of everyone at this hard time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a young person biking in the area immediately prior can call police on 105 or make a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using the reference file number 230731/0283.

