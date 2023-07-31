Police at the scene of the incident at the Hewletts Rd level crossing on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police at the scene of the incident at the Hewletts Rd level crossing on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

The young person killed in a railway incident in Mount Maunganui has been described as a “delightful, happy” member of their school community.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the youth was struck by a train at a level crossing on Hewletts Rd around 2.55pm yesterday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson said it was one of their students who was tragically killed.

She said the student was a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.

Moung Maunganui Intermediate School. Photo / Alex Cairns

“They had a life ahead of them, and that’s tragically been cut short.”

She told the Bay of Plenty Times the details around the age and gender of the child were for the family to make public.

“As a school, we’re devasted to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.

“At this stage, our main role is to wrap around our students and staff as they’re processing the loss of a friend and student.”

She said there were “lots of grieving… very sad people” as the Mount was a close-knit community.

She said no other students were “witness to the accident”.

Police at the scene of an incident on Hewlett’s Road railway crossing where a person was hit by a train. Photo / Alex Cairns

Nelson said the Ministry of Education trauma and support team was at the school, and the school was following the guidance to support students and staff.

In a statement this morning, police appealed for anyone that witnessed the incident or saw a young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately prior to the incident around 2.50pm to call 105 or make a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using the reference file number 230731/0283.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said the incident had occurred at the Hewletts Rd level crossing.

“These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected,” Sivapakkiam said.

“In line with our standard practice, our locomotive engineer has been offered counselling and support. KiwiRail will also be supporting him with some time away from work.”

Roads in the area closed for a time and most had repeoned by 6.30pm.

Shortly after the incident a passerby, who would not be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times that traffic was backed up but the response from emergency services was swift and police and firefighters were at the scene.

She said she could see schoolchildren jumping over stationary carriages to get across the tracks near KFC.