Motorway closure after Auckland crash - two adults, one child rushed to hospital

The car at the scene of this morning's serious crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash that closed Auckland's Northwestern motorway for several hours.

It is understood two adults and a child were seriously injured in the single vehicle crash that happened early on Sunday, just after midnight.

Police investigating the crash on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police, fire and ambulance officers all attended and the motorway was closed between Lincoln Rd and Royal Rd for multiple hours while the Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the crash.