Police are advising people to avoid the area. Photo / NZME

Police are urging motorists to delay their travel over the Remutaka Range after a crash.

The single vehicle crash occured on State Highway 2 shortly before 2pm when the car hit a bank.

Initial indications are there are no serious injuries but the west-bound lane is blocked and police are directing traffic.

Anyone travelling over the range should expect delays, and avoid the area if possible.