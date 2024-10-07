Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Auckland motorway accident

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene, near the onramp to State Highway 1 from the Northwestern Motorway SH16, about 8.25pm.

“The rider has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and traffic management is in place while a scene examination is carried out.”

A St John spokesperson said they received a call around 8.16pm and sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.

“A person in critical condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand