Motorcyclist in critical condition after Auckland motorway accident

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident on Auckland’s motorway system near Eden Terrace.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene, near the onramp to State Highway 1 from the Northwestern Motorway SH16, about 8.25pm.

“The rider has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and traffic management is in place while a scene examination is carried out.”

A St John spokesperson said they received a call around 8.16pm and sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.