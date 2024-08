In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, ADHD fears over screens, mortgage cuts tipped sooner. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash in Hawke’s Bay this evening.

Emergency services responded to Mutiny Rd, Poukawa, following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle at about 5.10pm.

“The rider died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash.