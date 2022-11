A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving his bike and a car on SH30, Lake Ōkataina.

Police said the car driver was injured.

The crash between Curtis Rd and Lake Ōkataina happened around 1.15pm on Sunday.

Three fire engines and St John attended the incident, and the road was closed for a period.

Police said a scene examination has taken place and the road has now re-opened.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.