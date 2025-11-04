Advertisement
Motorcycle tragedy highlights risks of failing to take safety precautions - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

These tragedies, and others, take a terrible human toll. Photo / Bevan Conley

THE FACTS

  • A coroner’s ruling has highlighted the risks of motorcyclists not taking safety precautions.
  • Jack MacConnell, 19, died after crashing into a parked truck at high speed without a helmet.
  • Motorcyclists are 21 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than car occupants.

The risks of motorcyclists failing to take safety precautions have been painfully highlighted by a coroner’s ruling this week.

A 19-year-old man who died in a motorbike crash in Napier last year was travelling at nearly three times the speed limit and not wearing a helmet.

Jack MacConnell

