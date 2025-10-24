A man has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash a week ago.

Rider dies in hospital days after serious Waipa motorcycle crash

A man has died in hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Waikato.

The crash occurred on Te Pahu Rd in Waipā District just after 11am last Saturday, police said.

“The man was assessed by ambulance services to have serious injuries at the scene and was transported to hospital.

“Sadly, he died from his injuries on Wednesday.”

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, police said.