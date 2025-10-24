Rider dies in hospital days after serious Waipa motorcycle crash
A man has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash a week ago.
The crash occurred on Te Pahu Rd in Waipā District just after 11am last Saturday, police said.
“The man was assessed by ambulance services to have serious injuries at the scene and was
transported to hospital.
“Sadly, he died from his injuries on Wednesday.”
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, police said.