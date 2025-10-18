Advertisement
Police name motorcyclist Craig Read after fatal Ngāruawāhia crash

A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on October 1. Photo / Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a Ngāruawāhia crash earlier this month.

Police said on Saturday that 59-year-old Ngāruawāhia man, Craig Read, died from the injuries he sustained in a serious crash on October 1

Police said emergency services were called to the crash, between a car and a

