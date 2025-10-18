A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on October 1. Photo / Google Maps

A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on October 1. Photo / Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a Ngāruawāhia crash earlier this month.

Police said on Saturday that 59-year-old Ngāruawāhia man, Craig Read, died from the injuries he sustained in a serious crash on October 1

Police said emergency services were called to the crash, between a car and a motorcycle, on River Rd at 7am that day.

Read was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries, where he died last weekend, police said today.