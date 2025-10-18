Police name motorcyclist Craig Read after fatal Ngāruawāhia crash
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on October 1. Photo / Google Maps
A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a Ngāruawāhia crash earlier this month.
Police said on Saturday that 59-year-old Ngāruawāhia man, Craig Read, died from the injuries he sustained in a serious crash on October 1
Police said emergency services were called to the crash, between a car and a
motorcycle, on River Rd at 7am that day.
Read was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries, where he died last weekend, police said today.