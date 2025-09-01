Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorbike Awareness Month: Rotorua hosts Ride and Respect Bike Show

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Ulysses Rotorua event co-ordinator Leigh-Ann Crane says the Ride and Respect Bike Show will have a range of beautiful machines on display.

Ulysses Rotorua event co-ordinator Leigh-Ann Crane says the Ride and Respect Bike Show will have a range of beautiful machines on display.

Dozens of motorbike riders and their bikes will be on show to raise rider awareness this month.

September is Motorbike Awareness Month, an ACC initiative, and Ulysses Rotorua is hosting the Ride and Respect Bike Show at Rotorua Lakefront on September 13.

“As the warmer weather has started many riders

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save