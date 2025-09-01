Riders Against Meth and other clubs and organisations such as Bike Force will be available on the day, Crane said.
Funds raised from the event will go to Rotorua’s St Chads Life Skills Hub, which supports and empowers adults with intellectual disabilities through life skills.
There will be spot prizes throughout the day.
Entry to the event is free for spectators but a gold coin donation is appreciated, Crane said.
Motorcyclists can put their bikes on show for $20 and there will be a People’s Choice Award, with visitors able to select their favourite at $1 per vote.
Live music will be provided by Maranda.
“Come and check out these beautiful machines. People will be able to view the bikes up close and engage with riders,” Crane said.
Motorcyclists will ride down Fenton St before arriving at The Lakefront around 9.45am.
Bikes, music, a sausage sizzle and information will make for a great family day out.
– Supplied content