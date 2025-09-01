Ulysses Rotorua event co-ordinator Leigh-Ann Crane says the Ride and Respect Bike Show will have a range of beautiful machines on display.

Dozens of motorbike riders and their bikes will be on show to raise rider awareness this month.

September is Motorbike Awareness Month, an ACC initiative, and Ulysses Rotorua is hosting the Ride and Respect Bike Show at Rotorua Lakefront on September 13.

“As the warmer weather has started many riders on two wheels are heading on to the roads and it is vital for them and drivers to be aware,” Ulysses Rotorua event co-ordinator Leigh-Ann Crane said.

“The event will promote the Ride Forever programme and aims to raise public awareness of motorcyclists on the road and promote rider safety.”

The club expects about 100 riders from various groups to take part and information about ACC Ride Forever programmes will be available.