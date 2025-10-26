A section of Ocean View Rd on Waiheke Island is closed following a motorbike accident where one person died. Image / Supplied

One person has died and another is in a serious condition following a motorbike crash on Waiheke Island in Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to Ocean View Rd in Oneroa about 2pm after reports a three-wheeled bike had hit a tree.

“One person died at the scene, while another was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and Ocean View Rd near Goodwin Avenue will be closed while they attend the scene.”