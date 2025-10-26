Advertisement
One person dies following motorbike accident on Waiheke Island, Auckland

NZ Herald
A section of Ocean View Rd on Waiheke Island is closed following a motorbike accident where one person died. Image / Supplied

One person has died and another is in a serious condition following a motorbike crash on Waiheke Island in Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to Ocean View Rd in Oneroa about 2pm after reports a three-wheeled bike had hit a tree.

“One person died at the scene, while

