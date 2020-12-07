Mother and wife of White Island victims wants justice for her family

Krystal Browitts' mother is fighting for justice after her daughter was killed in the White Island. Photo/Supplied

Marie Browitt says fighting for "justice and accountability" is all she has left after the death of her husband and daughter from the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Browitt said she was "nothing" without her youngest daughter Krystal, who died at the scene, and her husband Paul who died later from his injuries.

"My silent screams are slowly killing me. I can only hope to see justice before I, too, go."

The family were holidaying on the Ovation of the Seas and Browitt opted to stay on board while her husband and two daughters visited the island.

White Island Aerial view after the volcanic eruption that killed 22 people. Photo / George Novak

Browitt's eldest daughter Stephanie, 24, survived the eruption but suffered life-threatening burns and requires ongoing surgeries and treatment.

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the volcanic eruption, which killed 22 people. This weekend also marked what would have been Krystal's 22nd birthday.

Stephanie Browitt said she should have been celebrating, but could only commemorate her sister's birthday instead.

"Something no parent should ever go through or sibling at this age … you are so perfect, caring, loving and intelligent. Such a down to earth and true to yourself angel," Stephanie posted on Instagram.

"You should still be here, you deserved so, so much better in life but instead we were let down by multiple people.

"I love you so much Krystal, so damn much … I hope dad's holding you tight and hugging you for both mum and myself … Krystal I need you here with me … you should be here."

Krystal Browitts' mother is fighting for justice after her daughter was killed in the White Island. Photo/Supplied

Her mother spent Sunday laying flowers on her daughter's grave.

"My heart is shattered, I will never heal. I am not living, I am surviving. Surviving only to help Stephanie go on. To help her heal as much as possible before, I too, can rest beside my family."

Browitt said the pilots who risked their lives to save others deserved a medal, but other organisations must be held responsibile for their part in the tragedy.

"[Paul and Krystal] deserve justice and accountability. I am nothing without them, so this fight is all I have left now. Their lives matter."

WorkSafe NZ has laid criminal charges against 10 organisations and three individuals over the tragedy. A preliminary hearing will be held next week in the Auckland District Court.