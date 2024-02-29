Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

More than 500 monks gather in Auckland for global Buddhist summit

Lincoln Tan
By
3 mins to read
Venerable Master Shi Hui Siong, secretary general of the World Buddhist Sangha Council. Photo / Dean Purcell

Venerable Master Shi Hui Siong, secretary general of the World Buddhist Sangha Council. Photo / Dean Purcell

A clash between ancient rituals and environmentalism will be on the agenda this weekend when more than 500 Buddhist monks and delegates from 28 countries gather in Auckland for a global Buddhist summit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand