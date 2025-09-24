“Police efforts have dealt a significant blow to the pockets of organised crime figures and their associates,” Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.
“This is not a small group of cannabis plants… but would have gone on to fund a range of organised criminal activities in our communities.”
Vietnamese organised crime groups are renowned worldwide for their expertise in cannabis cultivation, and are believed to be behind a proliferation of sophisticated indoor growing systems discovered in New Zealand in recent years.
Cannabis remains a lucrative illicit enterprise and police raids over the past 12 months have netted thousands of plants growing under lights in rental properties, often powered by stolen electricity diverted from neighbouring addresses.
Many of those arrested were Vietnamese nationals, duped into coming to New Zealand on false promises of employment, often after paying tens of thousands of dollars to unscrupulous immigration agents to obtain visas.
Instead of working in the legitimate jobs they were promised, the exploited migrants were forced to tend the cannabis plants as “crop sitters” to repay their supposed debts.
Police arrested 30 people in Operation Beryl and most were Vietnamese nationals who now face deportation.
The raids targeted 120 addresses spread across the wider Auckland region, mostly rental properties, with nine tonnes of cannabis found in the Waitemata police district in a two-week period alone.
Police from the Auckland City district also discovered half a tonne of cannabis in an industrial warehouse in Penrose, while further south, Counties Manukau detectives found 140kg of cannabis and 4200 plants.
Growing cannabis is not the only illegal activity being committed, McNeill said.
“We know these rental properties are often fitted out with shoddy electrical wiring, fuelled by stolen power which is diverted from other properties.
“It’s not only illegal but poses very real dangers to those operating the grow houses and innocent members of the community.”
In some cases, McNeill said the indoor growing systems have started fires in the converted residential homes.
Deportation liability notices were issued to 38 people, while two left New Zealand voluntarily.
“Operation Clementine has resulted in a number of interventions which are helping exploited migrants to exit illegal and dangerous situations,” the briefing said.
Others who had been granted visas are now unable to enter New Zealand, the briefing said.
Immigration New Zealand cancelled 62 visas before they left Vietnam, 14 were turned around at the border, and anyone connected to the network of ‘grow house’ companies is now on a watch-list.
“Warnings have been placed on Immigration New Zealand systems on all companies selected for Operation Clementine, and on all the directors or ‘key persons’ linked to these companies, to attempt to mitigate and prevent any future connections with non-compliance and or organised crime,” the briefing said.
Steve Watson, the general manager in charge of investigations and compliance at Immigration NZ, was reluctant to disclose how Operation Clementine started.
“Information sharing between government agencies is deficient. In some cases, that is because there are specific legislative barriers. In others, the willingness to share information proactively is due to the culture of organisations,” the advisory group wrote in March.
“We need to have a mature conversation about the privacy settings which balances the need to combat organised crime effectively, without compromising individual privacy interests.”
Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.