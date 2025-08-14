Advertisement
Poor information sharing between government agencies means NZ not keeping pace with organised crime – report

Jared Savage
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
WATCH: New report shows corruption by organised crime groups is a growing threat to NZ. Video / Herald NOW

A lack of information sharing between government agencies, and the private sector, is the greatest barrier to tackling organised crime, according to a new report from an expert group advising the coalition.

The ministerial advisory group reporting to Cabinet Minister Casey Costello has heard “repeatedly” that constraints on information sharing

