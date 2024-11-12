Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

More Kiwis out of work as the cost of Adrian Orr’s inflation war becomes clear – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Treasury is picking unemployment to peak at 5.2% in 2025. Photo / NZME

Treasury is picking unemployment to peak at 5.2% in 2025. Photo / NZME

EDITORIAL

More Kiwis who went without during our cost-of-living crisis now face losing something they truly can’t afford to give up – their jobs.

Unemployment is rising and the worst is still yet to come.

This economic whack comes after the Reserve Bank’s protracted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand