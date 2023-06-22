From RNZ

Gisborne remains in a state of emergency with two more days of torrential rain ahead and Civil Defence warning the weather will worsen this afternoon.

More than 130 people left their homes in Te Karaka which has been cut off by flood waters.

Dozens of roads are closed and residents have reported massive landslips as sodden hillsides collapse.

The region has been essentially isolated from the rest of the country.

The heavy rain eased off on Thursday night, although rivers remained high.

State Highway 2 is closed from Gisborne to Matawai and SH35, from Gisborne city to Ruatoria.

Further south, flooding at Eskdale closed SH5 between Napier and Taupō, and SH2 from Napier to Wairoa.

Evacuation centres have been opened in Gisborne at House of Breakthrough, Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and Whakatō Marae at Manutuke.

At least 15 people registered at an evacuation centre at Te Karaka Area School.

The isolated township of Te Karaka was cut off, and more than 130 left their homes and were staying elsewhere after flooding and heavy rain in the area.

Niwa modelling shows rivers in the Gisborne could become “extremely high” with significant amounts of rain to fall in the coming days.

A persistent flow of moisture coming from sub-tropics & tropics will be the fuel for rain through the weekend.



Already wet conditions & the prospect for heavy rain, flooding & slips will continue to be a real concern for the next few days in the Gisborne/Hawke's Bay regions. pic.twitter.com/h72YDTtPyo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 22, 2023

MetService has warned up to 260mm of rain could accumulate around Tolaga Bay by midday on Sunday on top of what has already fallen.

Up to 150mm could fall farther south, and up to 120mm about coastal areas.

GISBORNE/HAWKE'S BAY SEVERE WEATHER - UPDATE 8:30PM

Due to flooding and slips, the following roads are now CLOSED:

• SH2 Napier to Wairoa

• SH2 Matawai to Ormond

• SH5 Taupō to Eskdale

• SH35 Okitu to Ruatori

Please see updates here: https://t.co/iL20c59dlW ^SG https://t.co/ET5419t44F — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 22, 2023



