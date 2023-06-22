A tractor negotiates a flooded road at Te Karaka as heavy rain brings flooding to the east of the North Island. Picture / Supplied

A local state of emergency is in place for Tairāwhiti as heavy downpours pelted the region overnight, closing all major roads out of the region, forcing residents to evacuate, and causing rivers to burst banks.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said a local state of emergency was declared at 4.45pm yesterday due to the severe weather event.

At least 130 residents have either been evacuated or have self-evacuated, many of those are from the small town of Te Karaka, authorities have told the Herald.

Gisborne District Council was advising residents was advising those residents to leave due to the rising Waipaoa River.

Yesterday afternoon, MetService elevated the region to its most serious warning level — a red heavy rain alert.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were working tirelessly to evacuate at-risk residents before nightfall.

Tairāwhiti emergency management manager Ben Green said 130 residents had either been evacuated or had self-evacuated.

Due to the “high level of anxiety” in the region, many of those evacuations happened before the state of emergency was declared or before MetService upgraded the warning, Green said. The majority of the evacuations were in Te Karaka, who had either gone to the Te Karaka Area School or are staying with friends and family.

⚠ Tairawhiti/Gisborne has been upgraded to a RED Warning for Heavy Rain⚠



🔺Heaviest rain expected today and from Friday evening to Sunday morning.



🔺Surface flooding, slips, disruption to transport are likely, and some communities may become isolated.https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/zoVs1ab8Ay — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2023

Multiple roads were closed due to flooding, including SH2 from Napier to Wairoa, SH2 from Matawai to Ormon, SH5 from Taupō to Eskdale and SH35 Okitu to Ruatoria.

The major road closures almost completely isolated Gisborne by road.

There were also a significant number of landslides across the region too impacting at least 61 local roads that were closed or significantly obstructed, authorities said. Some 153 homes were without power across the district.

MetService’s head of weather communication Lisa Murray said some of the heaviest rain was expected to have fallen overnight.

This morning, the rain is expected to ease slightly, but Murray warned locals not be complacent as the weather will be “reinvigorated” again on Saturday.

“It will ease off [today], and I guess the message really is for people, just because you see an easing trend in the rain, don’t take any risks,” Murray said.

“There is more rain coming Saturday and Sunday. It’s not worth taking a risk with a rising river or stream or potentially isolating yourself by relying on that going down so you can cross them.”

🔴🌧 The heaviest rain has eased off for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, for now.



🔴🌧 Tomorrow (Friday) evening, the rain is expected to ramp up again, and stay heavy until Sunday morning.



This clip is from the Mahia Radar, and shows six hours of scans starting at 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/qbSxMFdS5Q — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2023

Some 60mm to 90mm of rain is anticipated from Thursday at midnight to Friday at 6pm, according to MetService. While 200mm to 300mm of rainfall is predicted for locations north of Uawa from Friday through midday Sunday, with widespread heavy rain expected over the entire region.

Parts of Tairāwhiti have already recorded more than 100mm in the past 24 hours. Peak intensities may be as high as 15mm to 25mm per hour, forecasters warned.

Mayor Stoltz said residents in the region are emotionally drained after already suffering through this year’s severe weather events.

“We are working tirelessly to try and reconnect our community to get our roading network up to speed to rebuild the infrastructure that was ripped apart by two cyclones earlier this year and we are just not getting a break,” Stoltz said.

Te Karaka residents were especially fearful after being one of the regions worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Local man John Coates, 64, died in the floodwaters that engulfed his Te Karaka home during the devastating event.

Because of the massive risk of slips, Gisborne District Council is urged residents to report any strange movement around their homes, whether it involves the land or buildings.

