Friends and colleagues of a truck driver killed in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway are deeply saddened and his employer is focused on supporting his family.

Friends and colleagues of a truck driver killed in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway are deeply saddened and his employer is focused on supporting his family.

Friends and colleagues of a truck driver killed in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway are deeply saddened and his employer is focused on supporting his family.

Downer general manager Helene Toury confirmed to the Herald the man was an employee of Green Vision, a recycling company.

One colleague told Stuff the man was a “great family man with strong positive work ethics who would always go beyond the call of duty to ensure his family was well provided for”.

Toury said Downer was in close contact with police and would continue to assist with their investigations.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting the [man’s] whānau and colleagues,” she said.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a Green Vision team member.”

The crash, which occurred, near Drury, closed the motorway in both directions.

Emergency services responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash at the Bremner Rd overbridge around 10.30am.

One person died at the scene, police said, after Fire and Emergency Northern worked to free a trapped person, understood at the time to be the driver, from the cab of the truck.

Police said the truck drove through the median barrier before hitting a pillar of the overbridge.

The motorway was closed and traffic was diverted while the scene was checked and damage to the bridge was assessed.

This caused long delays for commuters.

By later afternoon, one lane in each direction between Papakura and Drury was open, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

However, the transport agency closed the motorway in both directions between Drury and Papakura between 9pm yesterday and 5am today.

A signposted detour via Great South Rd was in place while crews installed barriers and carried out repairs to the damaged bridge.







