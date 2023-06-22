Hawke’s Bay Magpies mascot retires after 107 home games, ‘11,389 high fives’

Kahu the Magpie with Aorangi Campbell-O'Keefe when Kahu was in his prime in 2014. Photo / NZME

Kahu, the magpie mascot that swooped into the hearts of rugby-watching children in Hawke’s Bay, is hanging up its wings.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby on Thursday released a statement purporting to be from the mascot, stating that Kahu was announcing retirement from “flying the sidelines at McLean Park” after 107 home games and “11,389 high fives”.

“I want to thank all of the fans and supporters for their unwavering enthusiasm and the incredible memories we have created together,” Kahu said.

“This decision did not come easy, but after talking to those closest to me, I have decided now is the right time to move on. I have achieved everything I wanted to.”

Kahu said it was not “goodbye forever”, suggesting a new mascot was on the way for the Magpies, who held the Ranfurly Shield for a memorable 14 games during the tenure.