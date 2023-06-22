Voyager 2023 media awards

Explained: What can Kiwis expect from the coming El Niño?

Jamie Morton
By
10 mins to read
Some of New Zealand’s biggest droughts have played out under El Niño. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

With international agencies having just declared the long-anticipated arrival of El Niño, climate scientists are now trying to assess how this ocean-driven pattern might play out in a fast-warming world. Science reporter Jamie Morton explains

