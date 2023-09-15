Mongols MC gang affiliates crash on way to Christchurch event

The Mongols motorcycle gang established a chapter in New Zealand in 2019.

Two people affiliated with the Mongols MC gang crashed on their way to Christchurch for a planned event.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said police were aware of a planned event in Christchurch this weekend involving members and associates of the Mongols MC.

On Friday morning, police were called to a crash involving two motorcycles travelling to the event. The crash on State Highway 1, north of Amberley, was reported to Police at 11.25am.

Inside the Mongols' South Island clubhouse near Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

“Nobody was injured and the road was not blocked.”

Syme said additional police staff would be deployed in the city over the weekend to “closely monitor the behaviour” of those attending the event.

“Our expectations around these types of events are very clear and I can assure the community that we will have resources in place to respond to reports of unlawful behaviour.

“We also encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action.”

If the activity was happening now, people were asked to call 111, or report non-urgent matters to police by calling 105 or going online to www.police.govt.nz/use-105.