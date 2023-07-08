Voyager 2023 media awards
Collapse of an empire: How a South Island gang boss was brought down from the inside

17 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Senior Journalist

The South Island boss of the Mongols MC gang was last month jailed for 12 years after flooding the Mainland with methamphetamine. Kurt Bayer reports on the fast rise, and even faster fall, of an

