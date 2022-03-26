Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

How Golden Triangle superlabs and Kiwi gangs are getting meth on NZ streets at record levels

12 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

Golden Triangle superlabs are manufacturing methamphetamine at record rates and the devastating drug is increasingly coming to New Zealand through new trafficking routes and methods. Kurt Bayer reports on the new ways global organised crime

