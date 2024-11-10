“This has included making our presence known to those attending a gang event in Canterbury this weekend, with large numbers of officers at locations of interest,” he said.

“The majority of attendees who travelled from [outside the] district are leaving, and police have an increased presence on our roads and at the Christchurch Airport.”

Five arrests were made overnight, bringing the total number of arrests made this week to 30, including patched Mongols gang members, associates and other people not associated with the Mongols previously sought by police.

A cannabis cultivation operation was located when a search warrant was executed in Aranui this weekend, and inquiries are ongoing in relation to a second search warrant executed in Islington, where a sawn-off shotgun and three air rifles were found.

The two women arrested in the Aranui search, aged 37 and 30, are due to appear before the Christchurch District Court tomorrow on outstanding warrants and drugs charges.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence around Christchurch and the wider Canterbury district as we continue to monitor movements and respond as required,” Hill said.

“If you have public safety concerns, please call police on 111.

“If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police have carried out a large number of vehicle stoppages and impounded two motorcycles.

A Mongols member in Cuffs Rd, Christchurch during the gang's fifth anniversary festivities on Saturday November 9, 2024. Photo / George Heard

One of the motorcycles impounded by Canterbury police today. Photo / NZ Police

“We will continue our focus on those attempting to evade the justice system, either through breaching bail conditions or those with a warrant to arrest,” Hill said.

“We have a clear goal – for everyone in the community to feel and be safe. This operation continues to contribute to that.”

The arrests come as the Herald understands several members and associates of the club from the North Island descended on Christchurch this week for the outlaw bikie gang’s fifth-anniversary event this weekend.

The Mongols, which first formed in the late 1960s in east Los Angeles, muscled into the Christchurch gang scene in 2019 and soon established a presence and clubhouse at Burnham on the southern outskirts of Christchurch.

A photograph from inside a Mongols MC gang pad in Burnham, Christchurch after police raided it as part of Operation Khan.

A Mongols member is seen near the checkpoint in Cuffs Rd on Saturday morning. Photo / George Heard

The Herald on Wednesday revealed a number of international patched members and associates of the notorious gang were blocked entry to New Zealand by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) and police ahead of the anniversary event.

INZ confirmed officials are “aware that some members and associates from Mongols Motorcycle Club international chapters will attempt to travel to New Zealand to participate in the fifth-anniversary event this weekend”.

“We are not in a position to confirm the number of visa applications received by those with ties to the club at this time. However, we can confirm that a small number of foreign nationals who have attempted to travel for this event have been determined to be ineligible for travel or entry,” said INZ acting deputy chief operating officer Jock Gilray.

“Immigration New Zealand is actively working with NZ Police to identify and assess the eligibility of any others who may attempt to travel.”