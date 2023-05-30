‘Moana’ the kererū rescued from Wellington Harbour

The kererū nicknamed Moana was rescued after being found in Wellington Harbour. Photo / Supplied.

A kererū (wood pigeon) nicknamed Moana has had a lucky escape from the Wellington waves all thanks to an Eastbourne family.

On Sunday, 12-year-old Guy Marshall was fishing down at the beach on Wellington Harbour when he noticed something in the water, his mum Kendal Morgan Marshall told the Herald.

Not sure what it was, the pair didn’t think anything more of it.

But later that day they returned to the beach for a swim, along with Morgan Marshall’s husband Jay, where they noticed the object still in the ocean.

“So my husband swam out - it was probably about 50 metres offshore - and realised it was a kererū so he nursed it back to shore.”

The native birds do not have waterproof feathers so Moana would have drowned without the rescue effort.

She told the Herald there was a lot of fascination from people walking along the beach and the seawall stopping to take a look at the bird.

“The kererū was very happy to be in his arms [her husband]. It’d probably been out there for four hours at this point.”

The family then took it back to their house, cleaned the sea water off of it, gave it some fresh water to drink and called Tony Stoddard from Kererū Discovery who took it to Wellington Zoo.

Moana the kererū at Wellington Zoo a day after being rescued. Photo / Wellington Zoo





It has now been named Moana which Morgan-Marshall said was very fitting.

She said they were shocked to find the bird in the water - but valued being able to save it.

“My son, he’s a little nature lover so he was pretty chuffed, and my husband as well.

“And for Tony, I think it was his wife’s birthday dinner and all his family had arrived, but he made the mission from Upper Hutt to come out to Eastbourne and rescue it.”

She said they are the most incredible birds, so to be part of its rescue was really special.

Wellington Zoo said the kererū was brought into its native wildlife hospital, The Nest Te Kōhanga, yesterday morning.

“She was given oral fluid therapy, pain relief and popped straight into an incubator to keep her warm and dry.

“Blood tests and a thorough health check today found that the wee kererū has sustained some muscle damage, which is very fitting with a bird who has had a big struggle in water.”

They said the plan is to continue treating the bird with fluid support and pain relief.

“She’ll be ready for flight testing tomorrow, and if all goes smoothly could be released within a week.”







