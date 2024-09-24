It compared the amount of attacks and harassment with the number with historical cases in those stores, and with stores not trialling the tech.

Retail crime had reduced 8% quarter on quarter across all Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI) stores, with 4710 incidents reported between April and June.

But general counsel Julian Benefield could not say what the crime reduction figures were for the 25 trial stores.

The company did not have that breakdown yet, but the final report would paint a clearer picture of how the difference the technology has made in those stores, he said.

While the early results showed the technology reduced harm and improved safety, the company would await the final results from an independent evaluator before deciding on its future use, said chief executive Chris Quin.

But the 25 stores would continue using it in the interim.

“We’ll wait for the final report, but while the numbers are still far too high, it seems like our well-publicised FR trial might have made a real difference,” said Quin.

Early results indicate reduced crime

There were 1747 “alerts” of previous offenders entering the stores during the trial.

In just under half of cases, the person was asked to leave.

Store teams simply observed the identified match in about a quarter of cases, and for another quarter they took no action at all.

“Stores trailing FR became around 40% better at recognising trespassed people compared to our control stores,” said Quin.

“Information is crucial and knowing an offender is in store means the team are informed and can decide on the safest response, which half the time is simply observing.”

The technology also acted as a deterrent, he said.

“If it prevents repeat offenders from returning to stores where they’re barred and keeps our people and customers safe, it’s a worthwhile investment.”

Privacy Commissioner to review trial

The company was awaiting the final report from independent research company, Scarlatti, and a report from the Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster before deciding on its future use of the technology.

Scarlatti’s report was due in October, and the Commissioner’s would be completed later this year, said Benefield.

Webster raised concerns when the trial launched, fearing the technology was not proven to reduce harmful behaviour.

He also worried Māori, Pasifika, Indian and Asian shoppers could be falsely accused, because the technology was not trained on the New Zealand population.

In April, a Māori woman shopping at a New World in Rotorua was mistakenly identified as a thief and kicked out of the shop.

That was the one case of mistaken identity during the trial, FSNI said, and there were four others where “the identity of a customer was established after we spoke to them”.

“Our teams have taken privacy considerations extremely seriously and understand their responsibilities,” said Benefield.

Nine out of 10 customers surveyed at trial stores said they did not mind the technology being used, he said.

The company had worked closely with the Officer of the Privacy Commissioner throughout the trial, providing extensive information and having its staff inspect the stores and their compliance with privacy protocols, said Benefield.

“The goal of the trial has always been to establish if FR can help keep our people and customers safe without compromising their privacy.

“These early results show FR has made a significant difference in reducing harm and improving safety.”

