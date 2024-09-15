Police say they had at least four other tech systems that could use facial recognition.

Police have used facial recognition technology within one of their main biometric systems 89 times in the past two-and-a-half years.

They first used the automated biometric identification system, or ABIS 2, this way in March 2022 to identify suspects’ images.

In response to the growing use of facial recognition by police in the UK, RNZ asked police here about their use of it.

“Between 21 March 2022 and 3 September 2024, Facial Recognition Technology within the automated biometric identification system has been used 89 times retrospectively. None of these searches have involved ‘live’ searches,” they said in an OIA response.