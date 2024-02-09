Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Some North Island supermarkets are getting a trial of facial recognition technology to help identify repeat offenders who shoplift or get violent inside the stores. While the technology is not yet in any Northland stores, local shoppers have a range of concerns, with some saying the technology is a good thing. Denise Piper investigates.

A 34 per cent increase in retail crime in the last quarter is the key reason for Foodstuffs North Island rolling out a trial of facial recognition technology in its Pak’nSave and New World supermarkets.

The incidents include breaches of trespass, shoplifting and an average of two assaults a week, with repeat offenders responsible for about a third of all incidents, said Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin.

“All too often it’s the same people, coming back to our stores despite having already been trespassed, committing more crime, and often putting our team members and customers at risk of abuse and violence.”

The trial started this week at supermarkets in Tauranga, Rotorua, Hamilton, Napier (two), New Plymouth and Silverdale but will be rolled out to more supermarkets, including in Northland, over the next six months.

The technology will match the faces of people who enter the store against that store’s record of offenders and accomplices.

The system must detect a 90 per cent match and be signed off by two specially trained team members before the information is acted on. Only images of offenders, and accomplices who actively assist in offending, will be retained with no minors or vulnerable people stored.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster has been briefed about the trial but still has some concerns about how effective and necessary it is.

He said all Kiwis should care about the use of biometric technologies, such as facial recognition, because it’s a significant step in this technology becoming more commonplace.

“New Zealanders deserve to shop for their milk and bread without having their faces scanned unless it’s really justified.”

Like Webster, a number of Northland shoppers had concerns about the use of the technology.

Brian Tane, from Whangārei, said he did not like facial recognition technology and he will change his shopping habits to avoid it.

Some shoppers are concerned as a trial of facial recognition technology is rolled out in Pak‘nSave and New World supermarkets across the North Island. Photo / NZME

“I’m not happy about it at all. What gives them the right to use the facial recognition technology? Doesn’t that breach our rights?”

Richard Watkinson, from Whangārei, is also against it and thought supermarkets needed express permission from shoppers to use it.

“In my opinion, it’s totally wrong and it hasn’t proven to be right in the way it identifies people,” he said. “It’s got to the stage where we don’t have any rights any more.”

Watkinson was concerned about how the information would be stored, not believing Foodstuff’s assurance that the data would be deleted.

Richard Watkinson, from Whangarei, is against facial recognition technology, but won't change his shopping because of it. Photo / Denise Piper

However, he said the technology would not stop him shopping in certain stores, due to it likely being in numerous supermarkets: “I’m not going to let it rule my life.”

Ken Morrison, from Whangārei, had no concerns about the way supermarkets planned to use the facial recognition technology. “I think it’s pretty reasonable.”

Whangārei’s Haki Matthews said he thought it was fair to identify people who are stealing from supermarkets.

Haki Matthews and Jah Hemara both say facial recognition technology is a good thing if it helps to identify repeat offenders. Photo / Denise Piper

His friend, Jah Hemara, also thought it was a good thing to remove violent offenders from supermarkets.

“If someone goes in and they’re trying to be violent, I reckon that’s a good thing.”

Dave Chittenden, from Warkworth, said the technology was good progress.

“I’m 100 per cent for it if it’s going to keep criminals out of the place.

Dave Chittenden is 100 per cent for facial recognition technology in supermarkets. Photo / Denise Piper

“I only have one reservation: The ones that they make the most mistakes on are darker people and also women.

“But what I like about it is the photo or information is deleted after five seconds [if it is not a match].”

Sarah, from Nelson, who asked for her last name to not be used, said she did not have a problem with facial recognition technology if it served the intended purpose.

“I think there should be more information a, about how it will stop violent crime - I can’t imagine having facial recognition will stop violent crime in time - and b, what supermarkets intend to do with the information,” she said.

“Obviously, people should be kept safe but I’m not sure if that’s the right way to do it.”

The supermarkets taking part in the trial will be a combination of Pak’nSave and New World stores in the North Island, with each store having clear signs at the entrance, Foodstuffs said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.