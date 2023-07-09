Voyager 2023 media awards

Government supermarket sector changes can’t come fast enough for Northlanders

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Betty-Rose Cresswell (right) says it's getting harder to make the budget stretch to feed her family.

Northland families are having to tighten their belts a few more notches as supermarket prices continue to climb, while the Government insists scrutiny of the grocery sector is “delivering lower costs for households”.

Minister of

