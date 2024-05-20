The funeral cortege at the final farewell for Sid Going, who was laid to rest in Maromaku. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

“In the game of life Grandpa played with the same dedication and spirit that he brought to the rugby field.”

These were some of the words of remembrance shared for Northland rugby legend “Super Sid” Going at his funeral service at Maromaku, about 40 minutes north of Whangārei, today.

About 900 people made their way across a paddock to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel in rain that became increasingly heavy throughout the afternoon.

Going was held with such regard that people were there, seated and waiting an hour before the service even began.

Mourners packed the chapel and a marquee outside, while others sheltered under umbrellas as they came to pay their respects.

Robert Clarke, Te Hiku rugby chairman and a Māori Rugby Board (MRB) member (left), New Zealand Rugby Board (NZRB) deputy chair and Māori Rugby Board chair Farah Palmer, NZRB member Arjit Balasinghan, NZRB president Max Spence, NZRB member Stu Mather, and NZ Rugby staff member Tiki Edwards. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Among the attendees some of the big names of All Black rugby history - Buck Shelford, Sir Brian Williams, Alistair Robinson - as well as top rugby board officials.

While Going had some proud moments playing rugby for the All Blacks, Māori All Blacks and North Auckland, it was not the most important thing in his life, family members said as they delivered his eulogy.

Going was most proud and happy when with his family, “on trips together, attending temple together, being faithful to our beliefs”.

“There was a lot more to my dad then being a very good rugby player. While he was famously known as ‘Super Sid’ he was also a ‘Super Server’ in the way he served his faith and his community,” Going’s eldest son Milton said.

The funeral service for Sid Going ended with a eulogy from his wife of 55 years, Colleen Going. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

He was on the school board, took part in Top Town, coached young rugby teams and introduced rugby to Whangārei Girls’ High School.

“He never did it for recognition or glory” Milton Going said.

“When he coached, he did it to win - he was pretty competitive - like every Going that’s out there. He just wanted success for the team and the players.”

He served three missions for the church, answered many other church callings, and held numerous leadership roles.

“All while sacrificing time with his family and friends. But he did it to the best of his ability, never complaining.”

He always set a good example for others, Milton said.

Former Northland rugby players Justin Collins and Hayden Taylor at Sid Going's funeral. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

He was also a “super tractor driver” and “would drive his tractor everywhere” when he was home from tours. He especially liked a challenging gradient and towing large bits of farm equipment. He loved other farm machines, too, treating them like giant Tonka toys.

He was good at many sports, gifted with many talents that he always made the most of and because of that he shared so much with others, Going’s family said.

A “petrolhead at heart”, he’d once ridden as passenger for his best mate Steve Millen in the Benson and Hedges motor racing series.

He was a phenomenal waterskier who could go out fully clothed, carve out big walls of water, then time his run perfectly to land back on the beach without a drip of water on him, Milton said.

Incredibly strong especially in the upper body - albeit short in stature - he had a spring in his step that led him to consider a future in basketball rather than in rugby.

Going was also a “super musician” who loved singing and was a good saxophone player, first taking up the instrument 60 years ago when he was among the first intake of students to Church College in Hamilton.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

Northland Rugby Union CEO Cameron Bell said, “For someone that is not a Northlander originally, Sid is the reason why Northland is my favourite team in all rugby New Zealand, especially because of how he played the game.”

Bell acknowledged Northland coach Ted Griffin for allowing Going to play in the style and manner in which he and his brothers, Ken and Brian, practised at home.

“If they were allowed to express themselves that way today, we have a more attractive game.”

Bel said it was a privilege to be in attendance to “listen to such a humble family”.

Although he got more recognition on the rugby field than his brothers Ken and Brian, the three were all talented players - especially when allowed to draw on some of their 30 special moves in a match. They were a force to be reckoned with on the field but they also made a top-notch musical trio, regularly playing at various local events.

Former All Black Ian Jones, aka the "Kamo Kid" and his father Warren Jones. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

The family paid homage to Going’s wife Colleen, likening her to Scottie Pippen - renowned as the world’s greatest support player for the world’s greatest basketball player, Michael Jordan.

“Without her there was no Sid Going,” Milton said.

“They were a true team - a duo - and I’ve witnessed it all my life.”

Sid and Colleen were married for 55 years, having five children and 12 grandchildren.



















