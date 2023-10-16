A gang member is behind bars for the next 20 months for his latest bout of offending on his ex-partner. Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence and may be upsetting to some readers.

A man who could not accept his relationship was over hunted down his ex-partner at a busy supermarket carpark where he dragged her to the ground and beat her in broad daylight.

Murray Makiha appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court for one charge of assault with intent to injure, one charge of breach of a protection order and one charge of threats to kill for incidents that occurred over two days on his ex-partner in 2022.

Following a break-up, Makiha located his ex-partner at Pak’nSave in Whangārei and drove at speed across a busy carpark to get to her. Once reaching her, he dragged her to the ground and punched her.

In front of bystanders, Makiha stood over her and screamed “I’m going to f****** kill you” before getting into his car and taking off in traffic.

The next day, the victim suffered another beating, cowering as Makiha approached her and delivered 15 blows to her stomach. He then took her cellphone and left her alone at the scene with injuries.

Judge Gene Tomlinson said the patched gang member had eight pages of non-complaint criminal offending and told the man he should feel ashamed.

“The fact you can do that in public is serious, you are blinded by anger and so focused on your desire and upset, you are blind to the fact others are watching.

“It should cause you shame because the person you love sees you and cowers on the ground. You should feel revolted by that,” Judge Tomlinson said.

The court heard the history of Makiha’s addictions, which began with alcohol at 11 years old. By age 16 he was drinking daily and by 17 he had joined a gang.

By 23, Makiha was hooked on methamphetamine. He admitted he was high on the day of the offence.

Following his arrest, Judge Tomlinson granted Makiha bail, which he breached.

“I gave you bail but it was too much for you. Bail on its own is never going to be sufficient for you. You need real professional assistance to stop this behaviour.

“I want you to get that help otherwise we are going to see each other time and time again,” Judge Tomlinson said.

The court heard Makiha had experienced multiple traumas, including being locked in the boot of a car with a gun pointed at him, and had witnessed violence against women throughout his life.

“My view of you and how you got to be, I now understand you come from a place of real harm to you.

“These incidents look out of arrogance, but the reality is they come from harm and trauma,” Judge Tomlinson said.

“There is no surprise to me you have found yourself where you are at.”

Makiha was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment and encouraged to get residential rehabilitation for his addictions.

“I hope in terms of your release a residential rehab becomes available and you try and take hold of that.”

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tōkerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











