Police at Kaitāia Pak'nSave during a separate incident back in 2015.

The brave actions of Kaitāia Pak’nSave staff and passersby stopped an assault in which a man was knocked unconscious from being far worse, Northland police say.

Two shoppers were assaulted outside the supermarket on North Rd before 11am on November 17 after a fight in which they were not involved broke out inside the store.

Detective Sergeant Russell Richards said a pair of men, one of whom was wearing a gang patch, had been arguing in an aisle until staff intervened and the men “moved on”.

A short time later an associate of the patched man arrived at the store. They approached two members of the public and began to assault one of them.

Richards said the man was knocked unconscious.

However, supermarket staff and other members of the public stepped in to stop the assault.

The detective praised their “brave intervention”.

“If it’s not for this action, the offender’s cowardly act could have resulted in a far worse outcome.”

Richards said the man, who was taken to hospital, was left shaken but was recovering.

Police were “following good lines of inquiry” and had examined CCTV footage of the incident.

“This is an appalling display of violence and it has no place in our community,” Richards said.

Police were determined to hold those responsible to account and called on the public with any information to come forward.

People can contact police on 105, quoting file number 231120/9056, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.