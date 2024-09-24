Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fatal crash near Pūhoi: one dead, four injured on Pōhuehue Rd

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Facial recognition in supermarkets hailed a success, tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and can your boss really force you back to the office?
  • One person has died and four others have been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Pūhoi.
  • Pōhuehue Rd (Old SH1) is closed between Mahurangi West Rd and Hungry Creek Rd.
  • Police advise motorists to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time.

One person has died and four others have been injured after a three-vehicle crash near Pūhoi, north of Auckland.

Auckland Transport said the crash has forced the closure of a section of Pōhuehue Rd (Old SH1), between Mahurangi West Rd and Hungry Creek Rd.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported around 6.13am.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The spokesperson said two vehicles initially crashed before another car crashed into them.

“The driver of one vehicle has sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the second vehicle suffering serious injuries.

“They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital.”

The spokesperson said the occupants of the third vehicle were treated for injuries at the scene.

Motorists on social media reported seeing “debris all over the road”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible as it is expected the road will be closed for some time this morning.”

St John said four people were injured, one seriously and three others with minor injuries.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand