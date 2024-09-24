The spokesperson said two vehicles initially crashed before another car crashed into them.

“The driver of one vehicle has sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the second vehicle suffering serious injuries.

“They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital.”

The spokesperson said the occupants of the third vehicle were treated for injuries at the scene.

Motorists on social media reported seeing “debris all over the road”.

“Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible as it is expected the road will be closed for some time this morning.”

St John said four people were injured, one seriously and three others with minor injuries.

Police have been approached for comment.

POHUEHUE RD, PUHOI - 6:40AM

Due to a serious crash just south of Mahurangi West Rd a section of Pohuehue Rd (Old SH1), between Mahurangi West Rd & Hungry Creek Rd, in Puhoi is now CLOSED. Expect delays/diversions for all traffic. Note: The new SH1 motorway is unaffected. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1e3lUa6oC6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 24, 2024

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.