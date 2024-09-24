- One person has died and four others have been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Pūhoi.
- Pōhuehue Rd (Old SH1) is closed between Mahurangi West Rd and Hungry Creek Rd.
- Police advise motorists to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time.
One person has died and four others have been injured after a three-vehicle crash near Pūhoi, north of Auckland.
Auckland Transport said the crash has forced the closure of a section of Pōhuehue Rd (Old SH1), between Mahurangi West Rd and Hungry Creek Rd.
A police spokesperson said the crash was reported around 6.13am.