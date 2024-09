A police spokesman said the car lost control before crashing into the store. He said police were called to the store on Broadway at 2am.

A car smashed into the beauty store in Newmarket overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The spokesman said the male driver “fled on foot” and they have not yet found him.

He said there were no reports of any injuries.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.