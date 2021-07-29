Missing teen Caitlin Blanch 'possibly travelled outside Alexandra'

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch. Photo / Police

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch. Photo / Police

Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers are still searching for a teenage girl from Clyde who hasn't been seen in more than 48 hours.

Caitlin Blanch, 17, left her home in Clyde on Tuesday and was last seen getting off the school bus at about 8am.

Police previously said Caitlin lived in Alexandra.

Police said it and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and making a number of extensive enquiries into Caitlin's whereabouts.

"This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and speaking with residents in the area.

"The work and new information obtained has led Police to believe Caitlin is not in the area being searched and while she may be in the Galloway area, she has possibly travelled outside of Alexandra."

Police have been unable to locate Caitlin and are now appealing to the public to help.

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond.

"Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065.