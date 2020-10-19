Missing Tauranga woman: Renewed appeal for information

Police are appealing for information from the public to help locate missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey. Photo / Supplied

Police are issuing a renewed appeal for information from the public to help find missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey.

Western Bay of Plenty Police Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said Storey told her family she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's house in Ranfurly on September 5.

She was planning to camp overnight along the way in her white Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620.

The last confirmed sighting of Storey was at 11.47pm on September 5 at the Caltex service station in Greerton, Tauranga, Rawlinson said.

Her white Suzuki was then recorded travelling south down the Tauranga Eastern Link at 12.31am.

About midday on September 6, her Suzuki was seen at the Manganuku campsite on State Highway 2 in the Waioeka Gorge.

Rebeka Storey's vehicle was recovered from the Manganuku campsite. Photo / Supplied

Storey never made it to Ranfurly and has not been in contact with her family.

Her Suzuki has been recovered by police from the campsite, and the surrounding area has been extensively searched by Search and Rescue.

There has been no sign of Storey, and police and her family are very concerned for her.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Storey, or her vehicle, since September 5 to get in touch on 105 and quote file number 200909/2598.